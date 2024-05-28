Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up On Her Attempts To Have A Baby: Suffered 5 Failed IVF Cycles

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kourtney had to undergo emergency foetal surgery before giving birth to her youngest son in 2023. The brunette beauty, who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott Disick, wrote on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."