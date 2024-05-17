'Insidious 6' Confirmed: Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Summer 2025

In fact, before ‘The Red Door’ hit theatres, Jason Blum hinted at a long break for the series in an interview with DiscussingFilm, saying that that fifth entry “is going to be the last we’re going to see of ‘Insidious’ for a while” and that “it may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest. … There’s not a plan — as there has been with every prior ‘Insidious’ movie — there’s no current plan in place for number six.”