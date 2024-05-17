Hollywood

'Insidious 6' Confirmed: Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Summer 2025

Sony Pictures has announced that a sixth 'Insidious' film is in development, scheduled for release on August 29, 2025.

IMDb
'Insidious' Photo: IMDb


A new movie in the ‘Insidious’ series is coming soon to haunt you. The next chapter of the popular horror franchise, co-produced by Screen Gems and Blumhouse Productions, is scheduled for release on August 29, 2025, as part of Sony Pictures’ theatrical line-up.

There’s not much information about the new movie, including whether main actor, Patrick Wilson, will be starring in it.

However, what’s known is that this announcement is separate from ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale,’ which is a spin-off series reported by Deadline in May last year. That series is rumoured to star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, with Jeremy Slater working as the writer and director.

The forthcoming movie will be the sixth film in the horror series. The last one, ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ which released last year, featured Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins reprising their roles, with the former also directing for the first time. The fifth movie did well at the box office, earning $189 million at global box office collection.

Since its first movie in 2010, the ‘Insidious’ franchise has collectively grossed more than $730 million globally.

In fact, before ‘The Red Door’ hit theatres, Jason Blum hinted at a long break for the series in an interview with DiscussingFilm, saying that that fifth entry “is going to be the last we’re going to see of ‘Insidious’ for a while” and that “it may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest. … There’s not a plan — as there has been with every prior ‘Insidious’ movie — there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

If Sony sticks to their release date of August, the break between the two movies will only be 25 months.

With only the confirmation of a new movie, and its tentative release date, more information, including the script, cast and crew, will be revealed at a later date.

