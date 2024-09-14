Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards- television’s biggest event will take place this weekend, i.e. on Sunday night. This 76th edition of the award ceremony is back after eight months of the 75th Emmys, which was held in January. For the unversed, this will be the second Emmy award that is happening in 2024. The 75th Emmy Award was delayed from September 2023 to January 15, 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.
The prestigious award night will celebrate and honour the best in American prime-time television shows. Some of the renowned names form the global entertain industry are expected to grace the Emmy Awards 2024. The full list of nominations was unveiled recently. Here's when and where you can live stream the award show in India.
Where to watch the 2024 Primetime Emmys?
Emmys 2024, will be telecast live on ABC channel, the official broadcaster of the show. The three-hour ceremony will start at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on Sunday (September 15). In case, if you miss the ceremony, you can watch it the next day on Hulu.
Other options include the ABC app, ABC.com and connected devices via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Venue of 2024 Emmys
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
When and where to watch the 76th Primetime Emmys live in India?
In India, you can watch the live streaming of Emmys 2024 on Lionsgate Play app on Monday (September 16) at 5:30 AM IST.
Who are the hosts of Emmy Awards 2024?
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have teamed up to host Emmy Awards 2024. ICYDK: They were the first father-son duo to win Emmys in 2020, for the sixth and final season of their critically acclaimed comedy show 'Schitt’s Creek'.
They will be the first-ever father-son duo to host the ceremony.
In 2020, Eugene and Dan swept the comedy categories at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Both bagged awards for Outstanding Comedy Series as producers; for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.
76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations
The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced in July. Japanese drama Shogun bagged 25 nominations, followed by The Bear Season 2 with a total of 23 nominations. The former has already won 14 awards from Creative Arts ceremonies, held recently.
Here's the full list of the nominations of Emmys 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Baby Reindeer
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba- Hijack
Donald Glover- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins- Fallout
Gary Oldman- Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada- Shogun
Dominic West- The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston- The Morning Show
Carrie Coon- The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai- Shōgun
Imelda Staunton- The Crown
Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, ‘Shōgun’
Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’
Mark Duplass, ‘The Morning Show’
Jon Hamm, ‘The Morning Show’
Takehiro Hira, ‘Shōgun’
Jack Lowden, ‘Slow Horses’
Jonathan Pryce, ‘The Crown’
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski- The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie- The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown
Greta Lee- The Morning Show
Lesley Manville- The Crown
Karen Pittman- The Morning Show
Holland Taylor- The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Maya Rudolph, ‘Loot’
Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’
Kristen Wiig, ‘Palm Royale’
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry, ‘ What We Do in the Shadows’
Larry David, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’
Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Photo: X
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, ‘Palm Royale’
Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’
Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’
Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Meryl Streep, ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, ‘The Bear’
Paul W. Downs, ‘Hacks’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’
Paul Rudd, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’
Richard Gadd, ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo’
Tom Hollander, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’
Sofía Vergara, ‘Griselda’
Naomi Watts, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey, ‘Fellow Travelers’
Robert Downey Jr, ‘The Sympathizer’
Tom Goodman-Hill, ‘Baby Reindeer’
John Hawkes, ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Lamorne Morris, ‘Fargo’
Lewis Pullman, ‘Lessons In Chemistry’
Treat Williams, ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Dakota Fanning- Ripley
Lily Gladstone- Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning- Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King- Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau- Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
How to watch and stream the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet?
E! will livestream the red carpet event og Emmys 2024, on Sunday starting at 2 PM. PT/5 PM ET. It can be watched for free on The Roku Channel at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET.