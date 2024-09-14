Hollywood

Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday night. Here are the details of the venue, time and nominations.

2024 Emmy Awards
2024 Emmy Awards Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards- television’s biggest event will take place this weekend, i.e. on Sunday night. This 76th edition of the award ceremony is back after eight months of the 75th Emmys, which was held in January. For the unversed, this will be the second Emmy award that is happening in 2024. The 75th Emmy Award was delayed from September 2023 to January 15, 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

The prestigious award night will celebrate and honour the best in American prime-time television shows. Some of the renowned names form the global entertain industry are expected to grace the Emmy Awards 2024. The full list of nominations was unveiled recently. Here's when and where you can live stream the award show in India.

Where to watch the 2024 Primetime Emmys?

Emmys 2024, will be telecast live on ABC channel, the official broadcaster of the show. The three-hour ceremony will start at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on Sunday (September 15). In case, if you miss the ceremony, you can watch it the next day on Hulu.

Other options include the ABC app, ABC.com and connected devices via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Venue of 2024 Emmys

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

When and where to watch the 76th Primetime Emmys live in India?

In India, you can watch the live streaming of Emmys 2024 on Lionsgate Play app on Monday (September 16) at 5:30 AM IST.

Who are the hosts of Emmy Awards 2024?

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have teamed up to host Emmy Awards 2024. ICYDK: They were the first father-son duo to win Emmys in 2020, for the sixth and final season of their critically acclaimed comedy show 'Schitt’s Creek'.

They will be the first-ever father-son duo to host the ceremony.

In 2020, Eugene and Dan swept the comedy categories at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Both bagged awards for Outstanding Comedy Series as producers; for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Photo: Instagram@televisionacad
info_icon

76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced in July.  Japanese drama Shogun bagged 25 nominations, followed by The Bear Season 2 with a total of 23 nominations. The former has already won 14 awards from Creative Arts ceremonies, held recently.

Here's the full list of the nominations of Emmys 2024

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Baby Reindeer

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba- Hijack

Donald Glover- Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins- Fallout

Gary Oldman- Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada- Shogun

Dominic West- The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston- The Morning Show

Carrie Coon- The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine- Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai- Shōgun

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, ‘Shōgun’

Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’

Mark Duplass, ‘The Morning Show’

Jon Hamm, ‘The Morning Show’

Takehiro Hira, ‘Shōgun’

Jack Lowden, ‘Slow Horses’

Jonathan Pryce, ‘The Crown’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski- The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie- The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown

Greta Lee- The Morning Show

Lesley Manville- The Crown

Karen Pittman- The Morning Show

Holland Taylor- The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’

Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Maya Rudolph, ‘Loot’

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Kristen Wiig, ‘Palm Royale’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, ‘ What We Do in the Shadows’

Larry David, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Photo: X

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, ‘Palm Royale’

Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’

Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’

Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Meryl Streep, ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, ‘The Bear’

Paul W. Downs, ‘Hacks’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’

Paul Rudd, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’

Richard Gadd, ‘Baby Reindeer’

Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo’

Tom Hollander, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Andrew Scott, ‘Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’

Sofía Vergara, ‘Griselda’

Naomi Watts, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey, ‘Fellow Travelers’

Robert Downey Jr, ‘The Sympathizer’

Tom Goodman-Hill, ‘Baby Reindeer’

John Hawkes, ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Lamorne Morris, ‘Fargo’

Lewis Pullman, ‘Lessons In Chemistry’

Treat Williams, ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Dakota Fanning- Ripley

Lily Gladstone- Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning- Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King- Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau- Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis- True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

How to watch and stream the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet?

E! will livestream the red carpet event og Emmys 2024, on Sunday starting at 2 PM. PT/5 PM ET. It can be watched for free on The Roku Channel at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET.

