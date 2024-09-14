Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards- television’s biggest event will take place this weekend, i.e. on Sunday night. This 76th edition of the award ceremony is back after eight months of the 75th Emmys, which was held in January. For the unversed, this will be the second Emmy award that is happening in 2024. The 75th Emmy Award was delayed from September 2023 to January 15, 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

