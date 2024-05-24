Hollywood

Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics

‘Beating Hearts’ is garnering the maximum eyeballs for culminating in a 15-minute standing ovation at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. This amazing welcome is the longest ovation in Cannes 2024, exceeding the previous night’s 12-minute applause for ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’.

Elodie Bouchez, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche, Malik Frikah Photo: Andreea Alexandru
‘Beating Hearts’, also known as L’Amour Ouf, has done something unthinkable at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Gilles Lellouche from a script co-written with Audrey Diwan, Ahmed Hamidi, and Julien Lambroschini, the film is based on Neville Thompson’s 1997 Irish novel ‘Jackie Loves Johnser OK?’. The film is a joint production between France and Belgium. It features François Civil and Adèle Exarchopoulos. The cast consists of Malik Frikah, Mallory Wanecque, Alain Chabat, Benoît Poelvoorde, Vincent Lacoste, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Élodie Bouchez, Karim Leklou, Raphaël Quenard, and Anthony Bajon.

The film made its international debut in the Main Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and will be released all over on October 16. But what’s garnering the maximum eyeballs is that the film thrilled viewers, culminating in a 15-minute standing ovation at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. This amazing welcome is the longest ovation in Cannes 2024, exceeding the previous night’s 12-minute applause for ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’.

For the unversed, ‘Beating Hearts’ is a modern-day representation of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. The plot covers 20 years and begins in the North East of France with two youngsters who fall madly in love. A girl from an upper-middle-class family and a boy from a working-class family gives you the feel of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. Their love tale is quickly bound to fail. Besides societal pressures, he ends up becoming a criminal and goes on to serve 12 years in jail. Will their love end up a winner at the end? Well, you’ll have to wait for the film’s release know the answer to that.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand premiere of the film at Cannes:

1. Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Katherine Langford, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig Photo: Daniel Cole
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Aja Naomi King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Jury member Lily Gladstone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Boris Becker, Mansour Bahrami, Ion Tiriac

Boris Becker, Mansour Bahrami, Ion Tiriac
Boris Becker, Mansour Bahrami, Ion Tiriac Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Boris Becker, from left, Mansour Bahrami, and Ion Tiriac pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9. Mansour Bahrami

Mansour Bahrami
Mansour Bahrami Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Mansour Bahrami poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10. Elodie Bouchez, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche, Malik Frikah

Elodie Bouchez, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche, Malik Frikah
Elodie Bouchez, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche, Malik Frikah Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Elodie Bouchez, from left, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche and Malik Frikah pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

