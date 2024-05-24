Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics

‘Beating Hearts’, also known as L’Amour Ouf, has done something unthinkable at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Gilles Lellouche from a script co-written with Audrey Diwan, Ahmed Hamidi, and Julien Lambroschini, the film is based on Neville Thompson’s 1997 Irish novel ‘Jackie Loves Johnser OK?’. The film is a joint production between France and Belgium. It features François Civil and Adèle Exarchopoulos. The cast consists of Malik Frikah, Mallory Wanecque, Alain Chabat, Benoît Poelvoorde, Vincent Lacoste, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Élodie Bouchez, Karim Leklou, Raphaël Quenard, and Anthony Bajon.
The film made its international debut in the Main Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and will be released all over on October 16. But what’s garnering the maximum eyeballs is that the film thrilled viewers, culminating in a 15-minute standing ovation at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. This amazing welcome is the longest ovation in Cannes 2024, exceeding the previous night’s 12-minute applause for ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’.
For the unversed, ‘Beating Hearts’ is a modern-day representation of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. The plot covers 20 years and begins in the North East of France with two youngsters who fall madly in love. A girl from an upper-middle-class family and a boy from a working-class family gives you the feel of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. Their love tale is quickly bound to fail. Besides societal pressures, he ends up becoming a criminal and goes on to serve 12 years in jail. Will their love end up a winner at the end? Well, you’ll have to wait for the film’s release know the answer to that.
1. Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
2. Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
3. Greta Gerwig
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
4. Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
5. Lily Gladstone
Jury member Lily Gladstone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
6. Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
7. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
8. Boris Becker, Mansour Bahrami, Ion Tiriac
Boris Becker, from left, Mansour Bahrami, and Ion Tiriac pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
9. Mansour Bahrami
Mansour Bahrami poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
10. Elodie Bouchez, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche, Malik Frikah
Elodie Bouchez, from left, Alain Attal, Audrey Diwan, Gilles Lellouche and Malik Frikah pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.