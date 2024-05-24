Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics

For the unversed, ‘Beating Hearts’ is a modern-day representation of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. The plot covers 20 years and begins in the North East of France with two youngsters who fall madly in love. A girl from an upper-middle-class family and a boy from a working-class family gives you the feel of ‘Romeo And Juliet’. Their love tale is quickly bound to fail. Besides societal pressures, he ends up becoming a criminal and goes on to serve 12 years in jail. Will their love end up a winner at the end? Well, you’ll have to wait for the film’s release know the answer to that.