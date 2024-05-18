28th Annual Webby Awards: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox & Others Attend – View Pics

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) recently revealed the winners of the 28th Annual Webby Awards, which feature the cutting-edge cultural icons, businesses, and organisations driving today’s ever-expanding online world. Some of the biggest names in the world of art and entertainment ended up winning awards at the prestigious award ceremony.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
1. Laverne Cox
2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
3. Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
4. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
5. Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel Howery attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
6. Chad Ochocinco Johnson
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
7. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
8. Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
9. Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.