28th Annual Webby Awards: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox & Others Attend – View Pics

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) recently revealed the winners of the 28th Annual Webby Awards, which feature the cutting-edge cultural icons, businesses, and organizations driving today’s ever-expanding online world. Some of the biggest names in the world of art and entertainment ended up winning awards at the prestigious award ceremony. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox Photo: CJ Rivera
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

1. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Photo: CJ Rivera
Laverne Cox attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Photo: CJ Rivera
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

3. Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin Photo: CJ Rivera
Amber Ruffin attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

4. Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer Photo: CJ Rivera
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

5. Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel Howery Photo: CJ Rivera
Lil Rel Howery attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

6. Chad Ochocinco Johnson

Chad Ochocinco Johnson
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Photo: CJ Rivera
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

7. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Photo: CJ Rivera
Keke Palmer attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

8. Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau Photo: CJ Rivera
Michelle Buteau attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

9. Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe Photo: CJ Rivera
Shannon Sharpe attends the 28th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

