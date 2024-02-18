Hina Khan Sheds Kolkata Calories With Skipping, Weight Training

Actress Hina Khan, known for her dedication to fitness, recently provided a sneak peek into her latest workout routine. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor mentioned incorporating skipping and weight training to effectively burn calories, emphasizing that her approach to staying fit doesn't rely on strict dieting but on consistent exercise.

The diva is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for a music video in Kolkata.