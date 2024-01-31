'Heeramandi': First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Drama Series To Be Revealed On THIS Date

Taking to their Instagram account, Netflix India and Bhansali Productions shared a regal video which revealed when the first look of ‘Heeramandi’ will be revealed. They announced that the first look of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be revealed tomorrow. They wrote, “Get ready for the first look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, arrives tomorrow! #HeeramandiOnNetflix.” They also tagged the cast and crew of the series.