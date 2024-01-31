When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his magnum opus directorial, ‘Heeramandi’, the audience was excited. However, there was no update on the series in a long time. Recently, there has been an update and fans cannot contain their excitement. The streaming giant, Netflix, took to their social media to announce when the first look of the series will be released.
'Heeramandi': First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Drama Series To Be Revealed On THIS Date
After much anticipation, the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is set to be revealed on this date. The series is touted to be the director's 'dream project.'
Taking to their Instagram account, Netflix India and Bhansali Productions shared a regal video which revealed when the first look of ‘Heeramandi’ will be revealed. They announced that the first look of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be revealed tomorrow. They wrote, “Get ready for the first look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, arrives tomorrow! #HeeramandiOnNetflix.” They also tagged the cast and crew of the series.
Advertisement
Take a look at the announcement of the release of ‘Heeramandi’ here. The release date, however, has not been revealed.
Advertisement
The announcement video has fetched over 46K likes in two hours. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “If Madhuri doesn’t make cameos, I would be FURIOUS.” A second fan commented, “Was eagerly waiting for something from SLB. This going to be amazing.” A third fan said, “Eagerly waiting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir's magic.”
Advertisement
‘Heeramandi’ boasts of a stellar cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Manisha Koirala. The series will revolve around the lives of courtesans during the pre-Independence era. It will explore themes of love and betrayal. It has been touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘dream project.’ The director is also helming ‘Love & War’ starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor which will hit cinemas in 2025.