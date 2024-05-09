Actor Shruti Sharma recently opened up about her filming experience while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The actress, who played the helper of Sharmin Segal’s character, recalled a romantic scene with co-star Rajat Kaul, who plays Mallikajaan’s driver, Iqbal.
Revealing the details of the romantic scene, Shruti Sharma told Entertainment Live, “There is a scene involving me and Iqbal in which we are romantic, meaning it’s a very romantic scene,” further explaining, “That type of romance I had done for the first time on the screen. We were rolling and we were talking, and you know it was difficult choreography, we were on top of each other.”
Stating how she got rashes on my body because it was so harsh, Shruti added, “I think we shot that scene for a whole day and when that scene got over, my kajal was smudged because there was dust and dirt. But the scene looks so beautiful.” For those caught unaware, the particular scene is set in a horse shed and shows Shruti and Rajat in a secretive embrace.
Meanwhile, Shruti had talked about the director’s vision, and told Pinkvilla, “If Sanjay sir has decided something, he is wise enough to choose his actors. I’m sure it is quite well thought out. You can’t question his vision. He has given history to Indian cinema. It is Sanjay Sir that we’re talking about.” Lastly, calling it a "new experience," Shruti mentioned how she looked at herself in the mirror after pack-up and told herself, "Is this how I shot a romantic scene?"
For the unversed, Shruti was working on her TV show when she was reached out by the 'Heeramandi' team for an audition, and only after she was shortlisted, she realised it was for an SLB project.
‘Heeramandi’, which started streaming on Netflix from May 1, features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adyayan Suman, and Richa Chadha.