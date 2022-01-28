Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Happy Birthday J Cole: The Rapper's Top Songs That Got Us Grooving

Jermaine Lamarr Cole is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, better known by his stage name J.Cole.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 12:24 pm

It is a lesser-known fact that Jermaine Lamarr Cole was born on a German military base in 1985 and raised in North Carolina, in the United States. He rose to prominence as a rapper when his debut mixtape, 'The Come Up,' was released in early 2007, and has not looked back since. Here are a few of his most loved songs by his fans from across the world.

Middle Child

The song is Cole's biggest hit yet. It was released in 2019 and has over 215 million views on his YouTube till date.

Wet Dreamz

His second biggest hit 'Wet Dreamz' was released in 2016. The song was very popular among his fans and gained over 181 million views.

G.O.M.D

The 2015 with the same name as the album it was in 'G.O.M.D' was a sensation and has upwards of 147 million views on his channel.

Apparently

The 2014 song was one of his early hits, many people got to know him in mainstream hip hop through this song. The song gained 140 million views on YouTube.

The London

The 2020 song is one of J.Cole's most famous collaborations. The song by artist Young Thug also features rapper Travis Scott as well. It has almost 50 million views and was a chart-topping song.

A Lot

The song by rapper 21 Savage is one of J Cole's biggest hits. As someone who talks a lot about the problems of people from the black community, this song touched everyone with its lyrics and composition being very true to the harsh circumstances faced by black people around the world. The song has almost 455 million views on YouTube.

Here's wishing him a very happy birthday.

Hip Hop Black Americans Rapper
