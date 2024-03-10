Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024: Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen, Donatella Versace Enthrall With Their Style Statements – View Pics

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024 saw the who’s who of the world of showbiz come down for a grand evening. Being organised just days ahead of the Oscars in Los Angeles, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards has definitely become one of the most talked about award nights of the year. Its popularity has soared in the past few years with celebs coming in for this awards night cum party for having a fun time during the awards season and also to showcase their sense of style to the best.

Celebs like Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen, Donatella Versace and many others came in for the awards night. Here are a few glimpses from the Green Carpet Fashion Awards with celebs flaunting their unique style statement: