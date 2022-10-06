Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Gippy Grewal: 'Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan' Highlights Women Struggles

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal is currently gearing up for his upcoming release 'Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan', in which he will share the screen with Punjabi actress Tania. Gippy disclosed that the film is a comedy-drama that will speak about the challenges that women brave through on a daily basis.

The motion poster of the film was recently unveiled by the makers. The lyrics would remind the audience of the late Punjabi star Sidhu Moosewala's much-loved song 'So High'.

Talking about the film, Gippy Grewal said in a statement: "I am really elated over the response that the poster is receiving. 'Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan' is a very special film. It is a comedy-drama that highlights the challenges that women brave every day. I would like to thank my fans for their unwavering support and am sure they are going to love the film."

The film also stars Rajdip Shoker, Renu Kaushal, Shweta Tiwari, Nirmal Rishi, Anita Devgan and Hardeep Gill in pivotal roles.

'Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan', written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Pankaj Batra, has been produced by Zee Studios, Pankaj Batra, and Preeta Batra. The film will be released on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

