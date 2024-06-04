Art & Entertainment

Gashmeer Mahajani Says 'Gunaah' Is Not A Series Where You Show Your Six-Pack Abs

The lead actor of the riveting drama series, 'Gunaah'-- Gashmeer Mahajani has shared about the preparation for his character, saying it's not a series where you show your six-pack abs and body, but it's a mind game.

Gashmeer Mahajani
Gashmeer Mahajani Photo: X
The lead actor of the riveting drama series, 'Gunaah'-- Gashmeer Mahajani has shared about the preparation for his character, saying it's not a series where you show your six-pack abs and body, but it's a mind game.

Opening up on what attracted him to the role of Abhimanyu, the 'Panipat' fame actor said: "I think the duality of his personality and the fact that he is Abhimanyu but he is also not Abhimanyu at times, I think that was the most interesting part of his character. Secondly, he is a hero-cum-anti hero but that is because of the duality of his personality, the part of him that is a hero and the part of him that is an anti-hero that’s worked for me big time."

Talking about the preparation, Gashmeer said: "I think 'Gunaah' is the kind of series that, if you follow the text, I think the written material dictates what the actor needs to do. It’s not a series where you show your six-pack abs and body. It’s a thriller, it’s a mind game and the more you read the text, the better hang of it you get." "It involves the audience psychologically and mentally more than physical appearance. So this required more theoretical work than physical work," he added.

Directed by Anil Senior and Anirudh Pathak as the showrunner, the series is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani, and Surbhi Jyoti the show follows a hero who turns into an anti-hero. Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, it is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. --IANS sp/dan

