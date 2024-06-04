Gashmeer Mahajani Says 'Gunaah' Is Not A Series Where You Show Your Six-Pack Abs

Opening up on what attracted him to the role of Abhimanyu, the 'Panipat' fame actor said: "I think the duality of his personality and the fact that he is Abhimanyu but he is also not Abhimanyu at times, I think that was the most interesting part of his character. Secondly, he is a hero-cum-anti hero but that is because of the duality of his personality, the part of him that is a hero and the part of him that is an anti-hero that’s worked for me big time."