From 'Bheemla Nayak' To 'Ramarao On Duty: Is Tollywood's Double Date Dilemma A Reflection Of Uncertain Times?

When SS Rajamouli, director of mega budget film 'RRR' announced two released dates, March 18 or April 28, it left everyone confused. However, quite recently they announced a completely different date and zeroed down on March 25 as the day, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan film hits theatres across India. This move has further encouraged other filmmakers in Tollywood to lock two release dates for themselves.

A safety net of sorts, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak', announced February 25 Or April 1, depending on the Covid 19 situation in the country. The fact that filmmakers are keeping two options open for their films only goes on to show how the film industry is trying to make ends meet to survive the situation, thrown at them due to Covid 19 and surge of cases in waves. With crores of rupees at stake, blocking two dates seems to be the most feasible option for producers.

As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all.



We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves! pic.twitter.com/7DfEFTF9gp — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 31, 2022



Telugu actor Ravi Teja's film 'Ramarao On Duty', too, recently announced two dates. The film will either stick to March 25 or go for April 15 as the release date.



The film's director Sarath Madava, tells us that locking two dates was the only option, with a film like 'RRR', which not only have Telugu stars but also Bollywood biggies like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film can easily affect Teja's film.



Madava tells us, "Announcing two dates will not help our film at all. This new trend is being started because of the uncertainty of covid and eye washing tactics by the government. It is actually hampering the film industry's functioning. The reason being is that they don't want to curtail the rallies by political parties or functions, and they want to keep bars, pubs and hotels open but when it comes to theatres they want to think not twice but 100 times. If you take big films like 'KGF 2' and 'RRR', they are not just dependent on Telugu states, they depend on all states including multiple languages especially Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. 'Ramarao On Duty' is a Telugu film but there are people in states like Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu who would want to watch it."



He shares how so much is at stake for their film and the decision is "It's not by choice, it's a compulsion to have two release dates right now."



"Things like post production schedule and many other things go into finalising a release date of the film. We finalised March 25 a couple of weeks ago and that slot was completely empty. Suddenly, I saw this big film (RRR) announced on the same date. I am not worried about the content because the stories and budgets are completely different. I also want to watch 'RRR' in theatres because I am a fan of SS Rajamouli. The issue is of theatres. It (RRR) will get all theatres and we won't get theatres because it is a very big film as compared to 'Ramarao On Duty'. Initially they had announced two dates and now they have finalised a completely different third date," says the director.



With the functioning of theatres depending upon the Covid 19 cases around the country, the situation is making everyone think for themselves. Renowned trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, highlights how smaller producers are caught in this whole trend of the bigger budget films hopping from one date to another.



"The thing is if 'RRR' thinks that it can do it, then a 'Bheemla Nayak' also thinks it can do it but this won't last for long. All these things are for very big films because for smaller movies, who cares for the dates of smaller films?," he asks.



Pillai adds, "Let's be honest, nobody cares for the small producers. It's every man to himself during these Covid-times. Nobody is going to change their dates because mega bucks are riding on the big films. They will only be bothered about their films. They might put out some sympathy but other than that, nobody really bothers. Once the pandemic scare is gone, this trend will go. Nobody is strong right now, neither theatres nor the distribution. It is like a train reservation. Trade will only run after big films and no permanent damage will come."

Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie 🔥🌊



March 25th, we will see you. 🐎 🏍 🤘🏻#RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/aumWWnCh45 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 3, 2022





From the financial purview, the only financial loss that happens in such a scenario is the money invested in the film's promotion. The theatres are often locked around 15 days before the film's release. Therefore, in cases of two dates, while an announcement comes with no harm to the finances of producers, it does leave the fans and other people from the film industry waiting for the release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh opines, as he says, "I would not say that it's a negative effect as such but it just keeps people wondering as to what dates it will come. I wouldn't call it a negative effect but people are being cautious. People would definitely want a particular date but now we are living in really uncertain times and when your film is ready, you need to be very cautious about coming on a particular date. When you stick to that date, people come up with other dates (For their films) and if some unforeseen thing happens which is not in your control, then I guess, you have nothing to fall back upon except sticking to that date or postponing the film."

"In this case, Ravi Teja's film the date is 25th March but since 'RRR' is also coming, I don't understand the logic behind this because it could be a clash. You have KGF 2, also Laal Singh Chaddha (April 14). Even if they are not clashing on the same day (with 'RRR'), release will happen within weeks and that is a cause of concern," he adds.



While locking two dates seems to be the best option for many films, another big player in the game - Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has announced May 12, as its theatrical release date.