Friday, Jan 28, 2022
For Vaishalee Thakkar, Working With Like-Minded Co-stars Is Important

The well known actress recently finished her track in popular daily soap 'Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2'.

Actress Vaishalee Thakkar

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:23 pm

Television actress Vaishalee Thakkar's body of work in the industry makes her a seasoned artist to look up to. However, the actress who is also known in the world of Gujarati theatre, strongly believes in the importance of having co-stars who match each other's frequency. Not only does it show on camera, but also maintains a healthy work environment.

With shows such as 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' and 'Uttaran' to her credit, Thakkar has been actively working for almost three decades. She was recently seen in popular daily soap 'Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2', in the role of Kusum Patel.

Thakkar's track as Kusum Patel recently ended and she has nothing but good memories to take back. The actress tells us, "“I had a great time doing the show. It’s always a pleasure to work with a known production house, you meet like-minded colleagues and it’s mostly doing work and having fun. As far as performing my character is concerned, I am an actor and it's my job to relate to my own character as well as other characters so as to make sure the performance looks authentic."

About the kind of roles she wants to do next, Thakkar adds, “Instead of looking out for roles (which are unrealistic) I would like to fit in a role like a hand in glove. Though I would like to do characters I have not done before. As an actor I should never be satisfied, I want to do more and try new things.”

As the third wave of Covid-19 commenced in India earlier this month, many lives were affected. While many actors continued to work through the tough times, many shows did get affected.

Thakkar out of any danger as she finished her part in the show well before time.

"I was very lucky that just as the third wave started I wrapped my track in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', so I didn't go through the challenge. But, whatever little time I worked on, it was not an easy job. All thanks to the amazing team, who made everything smooth," shares the actress.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vaishalee Thakkar Indian Television Actors Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 COVID-19
