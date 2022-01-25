Women, for ages, have been portrayed in a stigmatised way in Indian movies. They are shown are naive and categorized with fixed get of characters. For decades, films have served as a mirror, reflecting the times and scenarios that the country has faced. Women have come a long way in movies, from being decorative objects, if not victims or martyrs, to becoming strong forces. The Telugu actress has evolved from the naive objectified woman to a woman of substance and strength who fights for her rights, speaks out against injustice, defends her dignity and self-respect, and rebels when necessary. There have been quite a few movies on inspiring stories of women in recent times.

Here are five upcoming Telugu women-centric movies that are going to portray strong stories and characters. Here's a look at the list.

Good Luck Sakhi

Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming Telugu sports romantic comedy film ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, stars Keerthy Suresh, and is set to be released on January 28. It tells the storey of a village girl who grows up to become a national shooter with the help of Jagapathi Babu, who played the role of Coach. Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma, under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, are producing the film.

Shakuntalam

'Shaakuntalam' is a Telugu mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty, as well as Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

NeNe Naa

Caarthick Raju directed 'Nene Naa', is being produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the Apple Tree Studios Production banner. The film is a suspenseful murder mystery. Regina Cassandra, Vennela Kishore, and Akshara Gowda play the lead roles in the film.

Saakini Dhaakini

' Saakini Dhaakini' Movie Poster

The upcoming Telugu action film starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas is titled 'Saakini Dhaakini.' The film is an official remake of the Korean action-thriller 'Midnight Runners,' directed by Sudheer Varma. The film narrates the story of two police academy students who bust a gang of human traffickers. The Korean action comedy was released in 2017, and starred two male actors in the lead roles. The Telugu remake, on the other hand, will have two leading ladies, Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Suresh Productions is financing the film.

Black Rose

' Black Rose' Movie Poster

Urvashi Rautela will star in the Telugu film 'Black Rose', which is set to hit theatres in April 2022. Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production company of Srinivasaa Chhitturi, is financing the film. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film, which is said to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. 'Black Rose' is directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, and the story is written by Sampath Nandi. 'Black Rose,' a female-oriented emotional thriller based on legendary british playwight William Shakespeare's play, 'Merchant of Venice,' features a character named Shylock. It also discusses Kautilya's Arthashastra's point "Transactions Without Conscience or Morals... Are Indicators of Death."