Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Upcoming Telugu Movies With Strong Female Characters

From being objects of gaze to being leads in movies, Indian movies have evolved a lot. Here are five upcoming Telugu movies that will tell the female story.

Five Upcoming Telugu Movies With Strong Female Characters
Five Upcoming Women-Centric Telugu Movies -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 5:51 pm

Women, for ages, have been portrayed in a stigmatised way in Indian movies. They are shown are naive and categorized with fixed get of characters. For decades, films have served as a mirror, reflecting the times and scenarios that the country has faced. Women have come a long way in movies, from being decorative objects, if not victims or martyrs, to becoming strong forces. The Telugu actress has evolved from the naive objectified woman to a woman of substance and strength who fights for her rights, speaks out against injustice, defends her dignity and self-respect, and rebels when necessary. There have been quite a few movies on inspiring stories of women in recent times.

Here are five upcoming Telugu women-centric movies that are going to portray strong stories and characters. Here's a look at the list.

Related stories

A Distanced Niraval

Make, Remake, Role Play

Blush Of Colour In Monochrome

Good Luck Sakhi

Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming Telugu sports romantic comedy film ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, stars Keerthy Suresh, and is set to be released on January 28. It tells the storey of a village girl who grows up to become a national shooter with the help of Jagapathi Babu, who played the role of Coach. Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma, under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, are producing the film.

Shakuntalam

'Shaakuntalam' is a Telugu mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty, as well as Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

NeNe Naa

Caarthick Raju directed 'Nene Naa', is being produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the Apple Tree Studios Production banner. The film is a suspenseful murder mystery. Regina Cassandra, Vennela Kishore, and Akshara Gowda play the lead roles in the film.

Saakini Dhaakini

Saakini Daakini Movie Poster'Saakini Dhaakini' Movie Poster

The upcoming Telugu action film starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas is titled 'Saakini Dhaakini.' The film is an official remake of the Korean action-thriller 'Midnight Runners,' directed by Sudheer Varma. The film narrates the story of two police academy students who bust a gang of human traffickers. The Korean action comedy was released in 2017, and starred two male actors in the lead roles. The Telugu remake, on the other hand, will have two leading ladies, Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Suresh Productions is financing the film.

Black Rose

Black Rose Movie Poster'Black Rose' Movie Poster

Urvashi Rautela will star in the Telugu film 'Black Rose', which is set to hit theatres in April 2022. Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production company of Srinivasaa Chhitturi, is financing the film. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film, which is said to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. 'Black Rose' is directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, and the story is written by Sampath Nandi. 'Black Rose,' a female-oriented emotional thriller based on legendary british playwight William Shakespeare's play, 'Merchant of Venice,' features a character named Shylock. It also discusses Kautilya's Arthashastra's point "Transactions Without Conscience or Morals... Are Indicators of Death."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Movies Women Centric Movies Upcoming Movies Samantha Ruth Prabhu Keerthy Suresh Regina Cassandra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Shaheer Sheikh's Emotional Farewell To Dad: Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Son

Shaheer Sheikh's Emotional Farewell To Dad: Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Son

10 Overhyped Bollywood Films That Failed To Meet Expectations

Peter Dinklage Denounces Disney’s ‘Snow-White’ Remake, Calls It ‘Backwards Story’

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Watch: Chivalrous Siddhant Chaturvedi Lends His Jacket To Shivering-From-Cold Ananya Pandey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare