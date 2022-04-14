First Pics: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Now Man And Wife

Finally, the day has arrived when Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot. Fans all around have been waiting to get glimpses of the wedding festivities. Now, Bhatt has shared pictures from the wedding on her Instagram handle.

Have a look at the pictures shared by the actress on her social media.

Alia Bhatt shared the photos on her social media and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in a private wedding ceremony that took place at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai today. Ranbir Kapoor is seen planting a kiss on Alia Bhatt’s forehead as they become husband and wife. The couple looks adorable in a white ensemble in the photos shared.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was held at his house in Mumbai. The couple reportedly took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Alia bhatt's mentor and friend Karan Johar got emotional about seeing her as a bride. Johar was the one who directed Bhatt's first movie, 'Student of the Year.'

The couple and their family also sent out sweets to media gathered outside the wedding venue. The security persons and wedding planners distributed the sweets to the paparazzi.

Earlier actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a really emotional affair for the entire family. He said, “We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well.” The thing that is bothering the entire family is the absence of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter,” added Randhir Kapoor.