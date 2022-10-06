First Look Out! Sushmita Sen To Play Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant In Web Series ‘Taali’

Sushmita Sen is all set to play the transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her latest web series, ‘Taali’, based on her life. The actress announced her next web show on Instagram and also shared the first look, adding that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Sawant’s story to the screen.

She captioned the post as, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Check it out:

As soon as she shared the first look poster, her fans and industry friends commented on it. Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee wrote, "Maa. So so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga. I love you the mostest." The actress’ sister-in-law Charu Asopa also commented, "Wowww... First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward ...love you didi."

For the unversed, Gauri Sawant is an activist and she founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. It is an NGO that provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex. So, the six-episode series, to be helmed by Marathi filmmaker, will follow Sawant’s life, and also her struggles to become India’s first transgender mother. It will also revolve around the emotional mother-daughter bond.

According to a report in Mid-Day, ‘Taali’ will require around 25-50 trans artists every day, and around 300 transgender artistes have been take onboard for crowd scenes. After shooting in Dahisar studio for two weeks, the crew will film next in the Lata Kunj bungalow in Irla.

The report also quoted Sushmita as saying, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for many reasons, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Sushmita has several projects in the pipeline, including Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. She will also be seen on the big screen with a biopic, to be bankrolled by film producer Deepak Mukut.