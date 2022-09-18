Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
First Look Out For Vinay Rai-Starrer 'Murder Live' With Sharmila Mandre

The makers of director Murugesh's upcoming crime thriller, 'Murder Live', featuring actor Vinay Rai in the lead, have released the first look of the film.

'Murder Live' First Look
'Murder Live' First Look Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 5:03 pm

Kannada actress Sharmila Mandre plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature Hollywood actress Naomi Willow in a pivotal role.

Speaking about the film, director Murugesh said: "'Murder Live' is inspired by the English film 'Dot Com For Murder', directed by Niko Mastorakis. The plot of the film revolves around incidents between a psycho killer and four women."

Crafted in the crime thriller genre with wit, the screenplay is innovative and stylish.

The movie, which has been shot entirely in England, was shot using modern technology.

Sources say that the hero of the film can infiltrate any part of the world through computers or the Internet and stage shocking incidents.

"Shooting has been completed and work on the film, which is in its final stages, is going on in full swing. A single track and teaser are likely to be released soon," the director adds.

Prashant D. Hitesh Manjunath has composed the music for this film, which has cinematography by Misale.

Madan is handling the editing, while UK-based company D Creative has done the graphics.

'Murder Live' is a first-of-its-kind psycho crime thriller and has been produced by Dot Com Entertainment Limited at a huge cost.

