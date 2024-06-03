Fashion

Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es

Dia Mirza, who recently wore a saree by fashion designer Rahul Mishra, expressed that everything he stands for deeply resonates with her and shared how his fashion label operates on the philosophy of the 3 E's -- environment, employment, and empowerment.

Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza Photo: Instagram
Dia, who actively participates in social and environmental issues, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos. The actress donned a black sheer saree adorned with silver floral work, paired with a sleeveless silver blouse featuring a deep neckline. For her makeup, the former Miss India opted for red glossy lips, brown eyeshadow, and highlighted cheeks. She kept her hair open with a side parting and accessorised with small diamond earrings.

Alongside the pictures, Dia penned a long note for designer Rahul Mishra, who won the International Woolmark Prize in 2014 at Milan Fashion Week. The actress wrote: "I have been a long ardent admirer of @rahulmishra_7 and everything he stands for finds deep resonance with me. Such a privilege to wear and spotlight his brand ethos. Rahul Mishra’s fashion label operates on the philosophy of the 3 E’s: Environment, Employment, and Empowerment. It aims to redefine luxury through the lens of participation rather than mere consumption. Mishra’s purpose defines his process, which centres around the achingly slowed-down techniques of hand-weaving and hand embroidery."

"This deliberate approach not only fosters sustainable livelihoods for over 1000 artisans but also embodies the principles of sustainability, presenting fashion as a means to engage and uplift India’s local craft community," shared Dia. The 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story' actress shared how Rahul, the first Indian designer invited to showcase at Haute Couture Week in Paris, champions the idea that 'luxury is not consumption, luxury is participation.' "His label prioritises mindful luxury, utilising slow processes to encourage involvement from craft communities across rural India. With the philosophy of “ASAP” (As Slow As Possible), Mishra emphasises the importance of a deliberate, slow approach to craftsmanship. He is also recognised for pioneering ‘reverse migration’, urging artisans living in urban slums to return to their villages, where they receive urban-level wages to bolster rural economies," said Dia.

She concluded: "Through these initiatives, Mishra’s fashion label provides employment opportunities and empowerment to the next generation of embroiderers and weavers in the country. #RahulMishra #SlowFashion #MindfulConsumption #HandcraftedInIndia #SDGs #globalgoals." Meanwhile, on the movie front, Dia was featured in 'Dhak Dhak', 'Bheed', and 'Thappad'.

