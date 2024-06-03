Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es

"This deliberate approach not only fosters sustainable livelihoods for over 1000 artisans but also embodies the principles of sustainability, presenting fashion as a means to engage and uplift India’s local craft community," shared Dia. The 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story' actress shared how Rahul, the first Indian designer invited to showcase at Haute Couture Week in Paris, champions the idea that 'luxury is not consumption, luxury is participation.' "His label prioritises mindful luxury, utilising slow processes to encourage involvement from craft communities across rural India. With the philosophy of “ASAP” (As Slow As Possible), Mishra emphasises the importance of a deliberate, slow approach to craftsmanship. He is also recognised for pioneering ‘reverse migration’, urging artisans living in urban slums to return to their villages, where they receive urban-level wages to bolster rural economies," said Dia.