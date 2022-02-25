Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash to celebrate actor Farhan Akhtar and actress-singer Shibani Dandekar's wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Padukone and many others joined the party. 

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 4:04 pm

Actor Farhan Akhtar and actress-singer Shibani Dandekar tied a knot a few days back where only selected near and dear ones were invited. Akhtar's friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash on Thursday to celebrate the occasion with their Bollywood friends and all celebs starting from Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur joined them at the party. 

Most of them were dressed in black. Arora arrived in a see-through gown with a thigh-high slit. Actress Karisma Kapoor joined them in a knee-length dress while actress Amrita Rao was in an ankle-length gown. Padukone too attended the party in a mid-length black dress. The actress, who is currently riding high on the success of her film 'Gehraiyaan', posed for the paparazzi with a smile.

Shibani Dandekar was dressed in a blue gown for the occasion while Akhtar joined her in casuals. Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha Dandekar joined her in a black dress while her friend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in an orange outfit. Farhan Akhtar's family, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Zoya Akhtar also attended the party.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza also attended the bash. The couple wore formals for the bash. Actress Vidya Balan was spotted with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Actress Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, actor Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and many others made it to the party. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan along with her daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan were also present at the party.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and Rhea Chakraborty were among the few who attended the day of the wedding.

