For those caught unaware, Esha and Bharat met in school as teenagers, however, they started dating in their 20s. She had talked about her marriage into a ‘joint family’ and the changes that took place in her book ‘Amma Mia’, which was published in 2020. She wrote, “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to.”