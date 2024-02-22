Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has parted ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, announced their separation through a joint statement earlier this month. Now, almost two weeks following the statement, Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with a heartwarming caption.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a picture of herself donning a hat and a pair of shades. “No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise,” she captioned it as. Esha and Bharat were married for 12 years and have two daughters together.
Check it out here:
Seeing the picture, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali commented, “You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are strong and don’t let anyone doubt you.” A fan also wrote, “Looking gorgeous maam . Hope you are ok.”
Meanwhile, the ex-couple issued a joint statement via Delhi Times and said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate that our privacy is respected.”
For those caught unaware, Esha and Bharat met in school as teenagers, however, they started dating in their 20s. She had talked about her marriage into a ‘joint family’ and the changes that took place in her book ‘Amma Mia’, which was published in 2020. She wrote, “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to.”