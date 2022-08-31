Esha Deol On Her Obsession With Animation, Hollywood Voiceovers She Would Love To Give

The original ‘Dhoom’ girl Esha Deol knows how to ace the role of both actor and mother with aplomb. She not only projects including Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ and Suniel Shetty’s ‘Invisible Woman’ but also keeps on giving a sneak peek of her beautiful family via social media posts.

However, very few know that the 40-year-old is also equally obsessed with animation and would love to give voiceovers for some of the popular Hollywood characters. “Of course, I have always wanted to do this,” says Esha to Outlook when asked if she would love to give the voiceover for the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood animated characters.

Specifying a particular character, she says, “In the movie ‘101 Dalmatians’, the character of Cruella has always fascinated me, especially the way she’s performed and her voice. The second one will be Little Mermaid and I would love to give my voice to her.”

The actor recently celebrated the launch of the popular anime show ‘Naruto’ on Sony YAY! in 5 languages.

The show takes the audience to the world of a young ninja Naruto Uzumaki, who learns the importance of friendship, teamwork, and loyalty through his journey in the show.

“I have always been a huge fan of Anime as a genre and being an 80’s kid I have grown up watching Naruto. The launch of Naruto on TV has truly gotten me excited as I now get a chance to watch my favorite show with my kids,” says Esha.

Esha also says that she has always been extremely fascinated with animation and mostly action in animation. “I have enjoyed watching action since I was a kid,” she says.

When asked if she also allows her kids also to enjoy the animation just like their mother, she says that she is a mother who allows her kids to watch television under supervision.

“They get a little bit of TV time because they are also on a schedule with studies and classes and then there is playtime. I don’t deprive my kids of being fascinated with something, at the end of the day they are human beings. If they take a liking to a particular show or content, I let them watch it. But then there is a time limit to watching television, with that I’m a bit strict but when they get that little bit of TV time, they enjoy watching animation and a lot of action films,” she sums up.