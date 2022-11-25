DJ Snake: India Is Like My Second Home, Would Love To Do A Track With Jacqueline Fernandez

French Algerian record producer, DJ and songwriter William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, known by his stage name DJ Snake, this year, announced a massive six city India tour with Sunburn Arena.

The 'Turn Down For What' hitmaker is currently in India. He started off the India tour with Ahmedabad on November 18, followed by a show in Delhi NCR on November 19, then Hyderabad on November 20. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 26, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

In a recent chat with Outlook, the renowned producer-DJ opened up on coming back to India with his recent tour, reaction from the audience, and what keeps him going forward. Excerpts from the interview:

You were in Mumbai in 2019 at the Sunburn Holi and returned later that year to perform at the Sunburn Festival Goa 2019. How does it feel to be back in India again?

Honestly, the energy I feel when I am in India is one of the most amazing things. I would say the culture and energy is what keeps me coming back! India is like a second home to me. I feel so comfortable and welcomed here. I’m excited to be back, visit and experience new cities, meet more of the people, hear more of the music, and see more of the country that has influenced me so much.

How is it to make music or perform for a country which has a majority of Hindi speaking people?

It’s easy. Music is universal and has no language. It is all about the feeling you get when you listen to music.

Your tracks 'Turn Down', 'Get Low' and 'Taki Taki' have been immensely popular. Have you been able to gauge the audience’s taste by now?

I make what I love and then share it with everyone. Again, it's about the feeling a song gives you while listening above all else.

You have a dedicated fan base now, but after so many years, what motivates you to keep going forward and compose new music?

To be honest with you, I’ve always been listening to a lot of different things. Growing up in my neighbourhood in Paris, you know, I’ve grown up with different people from different origins such as India, West Indies to the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. We’ve always been inspired by each other. When I became a DJ, travelling was the most inspiring thing; you meet a lot of different people, you see the different types of cultures and vibes, and I’m like a sponge. I like to pay homage to different cultures and this is what I do, and this is what I’m trying to do– this is my thing and I’m having fun with it. This is how I keep recreating myself. I don’t want to be stuck in one style and that’s why travelling is really important for me. I’m grateful for all the things I’ve seen in my life.

Do you want to compose a song for Bollywood?

Well, I’m a Jaqueline Fernandez fan and I would love to do a track alongside her in the future. I am also in contact with some Indian musicians/actors now and we are exchanging some ideas! I am still learning a lot about different Indian subcultures. Every time I go to India, I make sure to find some music and artists that I haven’t heard about in the past and sit with it.

On your ongoing tour, what is your message to all your fans?

India! DJ Snake is back! This is going to be an epic run!