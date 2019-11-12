Worldwide music sensation DJ Snake is all set to return to India for a special occasion. The global superstar who flew down to Mumbai earlier this year and made our Holi even more festive is gearing up to slay the fans at the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to their iconic venue in Goa this year much to the delight of the fans.



The audience is awaiting to groove on some of his superhit chartbusters like Lean On, let Me Love You and of course, the sensational Taki Taki. The highlight of the show will be DJ Snake performing songs from his hit album released in July this year, Carte Blanche for the very first time in India.



Talking about his return to India, DJ Snake says, “I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive it is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible. I am excited to play my newest album, Carte Blanche for everyone there. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn’t not come back this year and play it to them.I read all their comments, I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year here. It was important to me. India has been a huge influence on my music and Magenta Riddim from my album was inspired from here and the video shot here. I have heard so many good things about Goa so I am going to see another new place for me in India, which is another highlight. I want to see the whole country.”



The Sunburn festival is known to bring together music fanatics from all over the country for a musical celebration that will begin from December 27.