Throughout his career, Subhash Ghai has directed a number of films, which include 'Karz,' 'Hero,' 'Pardes,' 'Meri Jung,' to name a few. However, one of his most-iconic directorials till date is 'Ram Lakhan.' Also produced by him, the Hindi-masala film was released on January 27, 1989. Just a day ago, the film celebrated its 35th anniversary.