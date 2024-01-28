Throughout his career, Subhash Ghai has directed a number of films, which include 'Karz,' 'Hero,' 'Pardes,' 'Meri Jung,' to name a few. However, one of his most-iconic directorials till date is 'Ram Lakhan.' Also produced by him, the Hindi-masala film was released on January 27, 1989. Just a day ago, the film celebrated its 35th anniversary.
Director Subhash Ghai Reflects On 35 Years Of His Iconic Action-Musical Film 'Ram Lakhan'
Here's what Subhash Ghai has to say about his film 'Ram Lakhan,' the "biggest hit of its time."
The legendary on-screen camaraderie between Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the blockbuster 'Ram Lakhan' is still fondly remembered by all. Regarded as Ghai's finest work to date, 'Ram Lakhan' has achieved cult classic status over the years and is still known for its cast, direction, and soundtrack.
Recalling how the process of making this film commenced, director Subhash Ghai shared a surprising revelation with The Times of India, "The script of 'Ram Lakhan' was written by me in just 15 days in Khandala."
He added, "I needed to start my film shoot urgently with available actors and not stars. The script was improvised on the sets and in the music studios." The film stars an ensemble cast of Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in lead roles, with Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Saeed Jaffrey and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles.
The film was a blockbuster hit and is very fondly remembered for its super hit songs such as 'My Name is Lakhan,' 'Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji,' and 'Tera Naam Liya.' The timeless music composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal still captivates listeners with a tint of nostalgia.
"This biggest hit of its time was made with full passion, sheer talent and hard work. We still smile at this roller coaster,” shared the filmmaker.
Even now, audiences across the country continue to hold 'Ram Lakhan' in high esteem. If you haven't watched this classic, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.