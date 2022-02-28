'Maaran' Trailer Review: Dhanush As An Investigative Journalist Steals The Show With His High Octane Action Scenes

After starring alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in his third Bollywood film, 'Atrangi Re,' actor Dhanush is scheduled to star in his next Tamil film, 'Maaran.' Karthick Naren is the director of the film.

Malavika Mohan plays the female lead in the film, which is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. In this film, lead actors Dhanush and Malavika play journalists, and the film is an emotional action thriller.

Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that the movie is coming soon on their platform, have a look at the two-minute trailer of the film that was released earlier today:

'Maaran' is a direct OTT release and the trailer of the movie, unveiled today reveals Dhanush in a battle against the system with only his honest and shrewd journalistic skills to back. The trailer features gruesome action scenes and also delves deeper into the plot of the film. Glimpses of Dhanush's fight with a pen grabs the attention in the trailer. The intentions of the actor's character are emphasised by his impressive dialogue delivery. The rest of the trailer is pretty lacklustre with the age-old journalist vs. politician's angle.

In an interview with Ananda Vikatan, director Karthick Naren stated that the film is an action thriller set against the backdrop of journalism, and he created it out of personal interest in the subject. His view that social media is the most powerful weapon individuals have further prompted him to make this film. Apart from the social setting, Naren indicated that the film will also include commercial components. Fans can also expect a romantic and emotional experience.

On Sunday, the makers released a poster featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan from the film. As they approached a gang of baddies, the former could be looking with fierce eyes, while the latter appeared afraid. In addition to the tweet, it was stated that the trailer for the film would be released on Monday.

In February 2020, Sathya Jyothi Films announced the project with Dhanush, with the tentative title #D43.

The film's cast also includes actors Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, and Krishnakumar. The upcoming film is touted to be a thriller drama and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music, Lyricist Vivek and Karthik Naren are crafting the lyrics.