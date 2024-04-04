Taking to her Instagram, Sonarika Bhadoria shared a series of pictures from her reception party. The actor looked stunning in a golden embroidered lehenga which she had paired with a glittery square neck blouse. She paired off this look with a golden dupatta and a diamond necklace set. On the other hand, Parashar looked dapper in a white tuxedo which he had paired with a black shirt and a white bowtie. The reception was also attended by the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya.