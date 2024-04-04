Popular television actress Sonarika Bhadoria recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Vikas Parashar. The couple opted for a destination wedding and the opulent ceremony took place at the Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambore. The couple dated each other for eight years before they took this big step in their relationship. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share some pictures from their grand reception.
Taking to her Instagram, Sonarika Bhadoria shared a series of pictures from her reception party. The actor looked stunning in a golden embroidered lehenga which she had paired with a glittery square neck blouse. She paired off this look with a golden dupatta and a diamond necklace set. On the other hand, Parashar looked dapper in a white tuxedo which he had paired with a black shirt and a white bowtie. The reception was also attended by the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#superlatepost Heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended our reception. We were overwhelmed to have you all be a part of our celebration. A special mention and thanks to The Honorable Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ji for bestowing blessings on us.”
Take a look at the gorgeous pictures here.
The post has fetched over 75K likes. Fans spammed the comment section with lovely messages for the couple. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “We Sonarikans attended the reception too...virtually, mentally and emotionally!” A second fan wrote, “Beautiful Couple and Beautiful Reception.” A third fan commented, “The Dreamy Reception.”
Bhadoria has worked in numerous hit television serials such as ‘Tum Dena Saath Mera’, ‘Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi’, and ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.’ She shot to fame with her role as Goddess Parvati in ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.’