Mentioning how his quote was misrepresented, Deepak said that it was published that Amrita stopped Saif from going to the premiere. Adding how he never said that, Deepak asserted, “Amrita was only amazed to see the bond between Saif and other actors. In her time, they used to not help each other. Amrita is a sweetheart and a wonderful woman. She has always been supportive of everybody as an actor. I have not worked with her. However, for us, her debut film Betaab (1983) was the ultimate film. I must have seen it a hundred times. Itna ghatiya quote bana diya hai. I wake up and I get pained when I see the news stories. I never said that.”