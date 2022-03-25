Debina Bonnerjee Hits Back At Trolls Asking Her Not To Wear Heels

Actress Debina Bonnerjee finally decided to answer her trolls who have been relentlessly questioning her about her decision to wear heels. The actress, who is pregnant with her first baby, posted a video of her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, helping her wear heels on Instagram, after which the questioning began.

A lot of netizens commented on her post, asking her why she is wearing heels and some even advised her to no since it wasn’t healthy for the baby. Some of the comments read as, “Pregnancy me itni high heels na pehne,” “Pl dont wear heels..its dangerous during pregnancy,” “Wearing heels in pregnancy... very unhealthy for the baby,” “Y r u wearing heels when u r pregnant. It can b dangerous,” and many more such comments.”

However, Bonnerjee decided to react to this in her vlog recently. Talking about being in her third trimester, Bonnerjee spoke about how a lot of people have been advising her what her to do and confirmed that the heels were just for Instagram and she wasn’t planning on going anywhere in them.

“I know from doctors to normal people have been giving me loads of suggestions, but there is something called content. I just did a photoshoot by wearing those heels and standing. Gurmeet helped me wear those heels and we just shot that as a video. Neither did I run on the road or walked around in those heels. So obviously, please try and understand. Don’t get hyper and think that I am running a marathon in those heels. So I hope you got my answer to ‘Why did you wear heels’,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress looked absolutely radiant in her baby shower that took place recently. Dressed in an all-red attired, the mommy-to-be was glowing. She posted pictures of the same on Instagram.

““Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company Sending you all wishes,” she captioned a picture of herself hugging her bump.

