Dahi Handi Special: On Janmashtami Celebs Talk On The Significance Of Lord Krishna In Their Lives

It’s Janmashtami and devotees of Lord Krishna are welcoming him home with prayers and his favourite food. Celebrities too are also geared up for the celebration. They talk about the significance of Lord Krishna in their lives, share their plans of performing special puja on the day and what are their favourite sayings of him.

Sudhanshu Pandey

The significance of Lord Krishna in my life is probably the same as Arjun’s. I feel Lord Krishna is someone who guides you through the struggles of life and gives you directions. I pray to Lord Krishna as well as Bhagwan Ram, Vishnu and Mahadev. Once upon a time, Radha asked Lord Krishna ‘Krishna aap mujhse byah kyu nahi karte’ Krishna said, ‘Radhe biyah doo logon ke bich main hota hai aur hum mai se dusra kon hai’. I think this is one of the best words to express the love between two people who become one in life. We don’t do any special puja during Janmashtami. In my childhood, I used to go and enjoy celebrating Janmashtami in our area and as a kid, I loved to celebrate it.

Mrunal Jain

I am very attached to lord Krishna. Ironically, I played Krishna in Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat. I fitted the role and got a lot of appreciation too. I am religious in nature and someone who absolutely believes in God. I perform little puja at home on Janmashtami and go to the Krishna temple nearby too. My favourite lord Krishna saying is, ‘The key to happiness is the reduction of desires.’

Himanshu Malhotra

I played Vishnu who is an avatar of Krishna on television. It was a great experience playing the role of a God in a TV show and was a great experience. I like Lord Krishna’s philosophies. I will also visit Iskcon temple on Janmashtami and will eat prasad there. My favourite saying of Lord Krishna is ‘The only way you can conquer me is through love and there I am gladly conquered’.

Mreenal Deshraj

I cherish Janmashtami a lot. It seems as though Lord Krishna himself solved all my issues. May the Makhan Chor also steal your worries and offer you peace and happiness within this Janmashtami. I can still picture myself going to the Krishna Janmohatsav at midnight. My favourite quote from Lord Krishna is: "Do everything you have to do, but do not do it with greed, ego, desire, or envy; rather, do it with love, compassion, humility, and devotion."

Mitaali Nag

Lord Krishna is a beautiful mix of mischief, love, wit and valour. His teachings in Bhagavad Gita help us in every step of our lives. I love the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. I decorate my puja room and dress my Bal Gopal (baby Krishna) in a new and beautiful attire. I also make prasad for him and sing bhajans. Due to work commitments, I am not always able to invite friends to distribute the prasad but I take the prasad to shoot the next day. I believe in everything he said and my favourite would be — “A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes, so he becomes”! Life coaches around the world are teaching this now.

Ssudeep Sahir

I think not everyone in their acting career gets to play Lord Krishna and I consider myself extremely fortunate that I got to play three avatars—Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Lord Ram in Param Avtaar Shri Krishna. As kids in Delhi, I remember we used to celebrate Janmashtami, make Krishnaji’s house, and swing in our society. It was like a big celebration and I have some very happy memories from that time. My favourite saying & something I try my best to follow is – ‘Karm kar, phal ki chinta mat kar’.

Amal Sehrawat

Yes, I am a devotee of Krishna, and Krishan Ji holds a special place in my heart. I remember going for Pooja at the community temple on Janmashtami. We all greatly enjoy Dahi Handi, which also takes place. I read a few pages of the Bhagwat Gita whenever I have time because I believe in it. My favourite saying is-“अहंकार मत कर किसी को कुछ भी देकर, क्या पता – तू दे रहा है, या पिछले जन्म का ‘कर्जा’ चुका रहा है॥” which means, one should not be arrogant while giving charity at any time in life, because maybe he is paying the debt of his previous birth by donating to whom he is giving.

Manish Naggdev

Lord Krishna is such a Charismatic God! I am a Mahadev Devotee but Lord Krishna has a special place in my heart. I do a regular puja on that day but at our place, we only eat vegetarian food that has more starters and snacks till the evening. We also go out and watch a few dahi-handi celebrations and also watch a good film. The key to happiness is the reduction of desires is my favourite saying of Krishna ji.

Aditya Deshmukh

I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Janmashtami. Being a Brahmin I am a very devotional person towards all the gods, not a particular god that I worship, to be honest. During our school day, our moral science taught us that all gods are one and when you worship any one of them it means you’re worshipping all the gods. For me all the gods mean a lot and I believe in the power and there’s someone who’s always looking after you, taking good care of you as an angel guardian. We shouldn’t remember our lords only during festivals but they should be in our hearts always and we should worship all of them. As Krishnaji was born at midnight, so my father prepares a sweet which is called Shunta. It's a really very special sweet it is made on every special occasion and is very significant. We used to have our exams during Janmashtami so we barely used to enjoy Dahi handi but we used to enjoy it to the fullest. Family, and friends come together and it’s a really fun time to celebrate it with them.

Ashoka Thackur

Shree Krishna has a lot of impact not only on my life but on everyone’s life. I am a very devotional person and a very big believer in Shri Krishna. My dad’s name is also Kishan, and his birthday comes on Janmashtami itself, because of which the celebration becomes more special for us. Since he is named after Krishna ji, I feel that there’s a very strong connection between them. We celebrate the birthday and also perform Krishna puja at home, and fast the whole day. Radha-Krishna’s love story is one of my favourites. Their eternal love is inspiring. There is a lot to learn from him, it is a never-ending process. Their love teaches us honesty, trust and respect.

Avinash Mukherjee

Every God has its own devotees. There are people who like a particular God, which is entirely personal. Yes, Krishna is one of the most beloved gods. He has taught us many things in life. I have personally read Geeta. Teachings which he has given are still applicable and relevant in today's time. He is a sign of pure blissed and passionate love. I'll be performing the pooja on the show's set. My favourite Lord Krishna saying will be when Krishna said to Arjun nothing is above Dharma. Dharma is at its highest position and will always be.