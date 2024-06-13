Cinema Must Tap India's Folklore & Fables For Compelling Stories, Says Mona Singh

Speaking to IANS, the actress said that most of the horror movies made outside India are derived from folklore and urban legends. In India, ‘Stree’ is the biggest example of an urban legend breaking the box office with its performance, while ‘Munjya’ made on a humble budget is also climbing the ladder. “If you look at India, at every 200 km, the water changes, the language changes. So imagine how many folklore we can tell. ‘Munjya’ has travelled from Maharashtra to across the world. I'm sure we have many more folklore to tell. And some of them could be horror," she told IANS.