Chris Pratt Recalls Working With Irrfan Khan In Jurassic World: 'He Was Such An Elegant Man'

American actor Chris Pratt is a self-proclaimed fan of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ star discussed working with Irrfan in 2015 and how he was blown away by Khan's acting talent, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Pratt and Khan collaborated on Jurassic World in 2015. The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was a prequel to the original ‘Jurassic Park’ trilogy and stars Pratt as Owen Grady, a Navy veteran and dinosaur wrangler. Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and proprietor of the Jurassic World theme park, was played by Khan.

Pratt described Khan to the Times of India, saying, "He was just such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much."

Pratt went on to express his admiration for Khan's acting ability and subtle quirks. "Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful," he continued.

Khan died in April 2020 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Several Hollywood stars, including Pratt, paid homage to the famed actor. "So sorry to learn about the death of movie legend @irrfank." So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt tweeted.

Pratt is now anticipating the release of 'Jurassic World: Dominion’, the series third instalment. The film, also directed by Colin, releases in theatres in June. American actress Bryce Dallas Howard also appears in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, which reunites the original ‘Jurassic Park’ cast members, British actor Sam Neill, American actress Laura Dern, and American actor Jeff Goldblum. Pratt will also appear in an extended cameo in Marvel's ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, reprising his role as Star Lord from the MCU.