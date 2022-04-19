Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt's Scene In 'Thor: Love And Thunder Teaser' Sparks Discussions Around Thor Being Gay

Much awaited 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser is finally out. However, a particular scene featuring Thor and the star lord, Peter Quill is grabbing the attention of the fans, suggesting that the Thor's character might be gay.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 10:25 pm

Marvel Studios is back with the god of thunder. They have finally released the teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The fans are going mad over the new avatar of Thor who is no longer willing to battle but instead wants to figure himself out. 

The teaser showed all the elements of Thor’s transformation like burying the Storm breaker, meditating and leaving the battle. The Take Waititi directorial’s teaser also has flirty exchange between Thor and the Star Lord, Peter Quill. Actor Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, whereas Chris Pratt plays the role of Peter Quill. 

However, this flirty scene has sparked the discussion about the god of thunder’s character being gay, according to News18. In the teaser, Quill says, “If you ever feel lost, just look in the eyes of the people that you love,” and then Thor gazes back intently and lovingly at Quill, on which he shuts him saying. “Not me”. Thor chuckles awkwardly and says, “What? Just listening”. 

Many of the fans celebrated the introduction oof Thor as gay in the MCU. Some even justified it with the instances from the previous instalments of the franchise. A user also pointed out that if Thor is not gay then why the symbol of the upcoming movie matches MLM flag. MLM stands for men loving men and is a gay pride flag. 

Check out some tweets below:

The ending of the teaser also shows actress Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who is now Lady Thor. 

