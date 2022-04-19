Marvel Studios is back with the god of thunder. They have finally released the teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The fans are going mad over the new avatar of Thor who is no longer willing to battle but instead wants to figure himself out.

The teaser showed all the elements of Thor’s transformation like burying the Storm breaker, meditating and leaving the battle. The Take Waititi directorial’s teaser also has flirty exchange between Thor and the Star Lord, Peter Quill. Actor Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, whereas Chris Pratt plays the role of Peter Quill.

However, this flirty scene has sparked the discussion about the god of thunder’s character being gay, according to News18. In the teaser, Quill says, “If you ever feel lost, just look in the eyes of the people that you love,” and then Thor gazes back intently and lovingly at Quill, on which he shuts him saying. “Not me”. Thor chuckles awkwardly and says, “What? Just listening”.

Many of the fans celebrated the introduction oof Thor as gay in the MCU. Some even justified it with the instances from the previous instalments of the franchise. A user also pointed out that if Thor is not gay then why the symbol of the upcoming movie matches MLM flag. MLM stands for men loving men and is a gay pride flag.

Check out some tweets below:

has this been done yet #Thor pic.twitter.com/GIcnLhDGBs — Chromie || gay pirates (@CaptChromie) April 19, 2022

Chris Pratt reading the Love and Thunder script and finding out Quill and Thor have bi tension pic.twitter.com/zBOiMyT89k — Diana. (don’t speak to me) (@HailEternal) April 18, 2022

if thor aint gay why the logo the mlm flag then pic.twitter.com/0BPi4Ts01K — joey (@CuckJoey) April 19, 2022

everyone saying taika just made Thor gay now in love and thunder as if they didn't see what him and Bruce had going on in ragnorak — vince 🦇 (@cravensworth_) April 18, 2022

“look into the eyes of the people you love” oh thor you gay as hell pic.twitter.com/5DpMkwpjh0 — riley 🦇 38 (@slasherverse) April 18, 2022

The ending of the teaser also shows actress Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who is now Lady Thor.