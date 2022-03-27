Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in an action packed film, directed by Bobby, who is also a self proclaimed fan of actor. The film's shooting has started in Hyderabad. The actor, on Sunday (March 27) started the shooting schedule of the film in Hyderabad's Aluminium Factor.

According to the film's team, this scheduled will cover major action packed sequences, which will include Chiranjeevi and a set of fighters. Ram-Rakshman masters are overseeing the action block which is going to be a feast for fans and masses. Actress Shruti Haasan who is playing Chiranjeevi’s leading lady in the movie has also joined the team in this ongoing schedule in Hyderabad.

The film, which is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by GK Mohan, is said to be made on a huge budget. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and promises all elements of entertainment.

The film's music is given my renowned music composer Devi Sri Prasad, whereas the cinematography is done by Arthur A Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer for this project.

While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Besides this, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in his upcoming film 'Godfather'. The movie, is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film 'Lucifer' and will mark a huge collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Khan will be seen in a special song for the film and recently wrapped his shooting schedule for 'Godfather'.

Chiranjeevi also has director Meher Ramesh's 'Bholaa Shankar', which also stars actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. The actor's film 'Acharya', where he will be sharing screen with son Ram Charan is all set to release in April.