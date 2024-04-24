Vicky Kaushal's stunning look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from his upcoming film ‘Chhava’ has now been leaked. In the images from the sets, Vicky is seen in the getup of the Maratha ruler. The pictures from the second schedule of ‘Chhava’ were leaked on X.
It has Vicky Kaushal sporting a long beard, and his long locks tied into a Shiva-like bun. He is also seen wearing a beige sleeveless jacket, a light brown dhoti, and a couple of traditional accessories, amid a rustic setting. Check it out here:
Meanwhile, coming to Laxman Utekar's ‘Chhava’, the historical drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and marks the first collaboration between the two actors. While Vicky would be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika will portray his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.
Advertisement
Rashmika recently wrapped up the film’s shooting, and gave a shout out to the team on Instagram. Rashmika wrote about the director, "Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch.”
Further calling Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika talked about collaborating with him, and said, "It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic).”
Advertisement
Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6.Besides Chhava, Vicky also has ‘Bad Newz’ and ‘Love & War’ in the pipeline. Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen in a couple of Telugu films, including ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’, and ‘The Girlfriend’.