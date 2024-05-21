Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett, Evan Johnson And Others Pose Together At Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Rumours’

‘Rumours,’ a dark comedy directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, stars Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander. The film revolves around G7 leaders who get lost in the woods during a summit, and its premiere was held during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The red carpet event was attended by director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, Roland Ravello, Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupis, and Denis Menochet, among others.

Director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, Roland Ravello, Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupis, and Denis Menochet | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Evan Johnson, from left, director Guy Maddin, Roland Ravello, Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupis, and Denis Menochet pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Denis Menochet and Cate Blanchett
Denis Menochet and Cate Blanchett | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Denis Menochet, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Nikki Amuka-Bird poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Charles Dance
Charles Dance | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Charles Dance poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Denis Menochet, Rolando Ravello, Cate Blanchett, director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, and director Galen Johnson
Denis Menochet, Rolando Ravello, Cate Blanchett, director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, and director Galen Johnson | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Denis Menochet, from left, Rolando Ravello, Cate Blanchett, director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, and director Galen Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cate Blanchet and director Evan Johnson
Cate Blanchet and director Evan Johnson | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett, left, and director Evan Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

