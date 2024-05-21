Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett, Evan Johnson And Others Pose Together At Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Rumours’

Director Evan Johnson, from left, director Guy Maddin, Roland Ravello, Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupis, and Denis Menochet pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Denis Menochet, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Nikki Amuka-Bird poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Charles Dance poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Denis Menochet, from left, Rolando Ravello, Cate Blanchett, director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, and director Galen Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cate Blanchett, left, and director Evan Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.