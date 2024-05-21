Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett, Evan Johnson And Others Pose Together At Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Rumours’

‘Rumours,’ a dark comedy directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, stars Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander. The film revolves around G7 leaders who get lost in the woods during a summit, and its premiere was held during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The red carpet event was attended by director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, Roland Ravello, Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupis, and Denis Menochet, among others.