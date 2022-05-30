Cannes 2022: 'Lori' Wins 'Special Mention Award' In The Short Film Category

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the Nepali film 'Lori' (Melancholy of My Mother's Lullabies) received a Special Mention Award in the short film category.

The film, directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, was the first Nepali film to be officially screened and awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Annapurna Express.

From a total of 3,507 short films entered from more than 140 countries, Shah's film was chosen as one of nine for the Short Film Palme D'or category at this year's festival. Shah's 14-minute video was up against films from China, South Korea, Costa Rica, the United States, France, Ghana, Hong Kong, and Lithuania in the competition.

'Lori: Melancholy of My Mother's Lullabies' is focused on a mother-daughter connection and digs into the harsh realities of patriarchy in rural Nepal's Southeast. Shah's 'Lori,' which received a special mention from the jury, helped the Nepali cinema industry reach a watershed point.