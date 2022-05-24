Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Cannes 2022: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ Trailer Receives A Thunderous Response

The 'Vikram' trailer has impressed audiences in both India and Cannes. At the film festival, the trailer for the film, which stars actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, received a huge response.

Updated: 24 May 2022 3:02 pm

'Vikram,' Kamal Haasan's latest multilingual action thriller, is set to hit theatres. The trailer debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, prior to the film's public screening. The video received a thunderous response from the audience present in the vicinity. The film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Kaithi' fame. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. 

For the uninitiated, Haasan is a member of the Indian delegation at Cannes, which is led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The superstar walked the Cannes red carpet alongside Indian music composer AR Rahman, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan, and others, according to a report by India TV.

Returning to the film, the makers of 'Vikram' have even set a release date for the film, which also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. When it was released last week, the film, which is unrelated to the one released in 1986 with the same title and Haasan in the lead role, impressed the audience. In terms of action and histrionics, the trailer promises a triangular battle between the three accomplished actors.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a filmmaker whose previous two films, "Kaithi" and "Master," were box office successes. 

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Its first single, ‘Pathala Pathala,’ is already a chart-topper with Haasan lyrics. Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies are the producers of ‘Vikram.’

Indian actor Suriya Sivakumar of 'Jai Bheem' fame has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Haasan and producer R Mahendran. 

The film will be released on June 3, with special premiere screenings in the United States on June 2.

