Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Candid Video Of Ram Charan Flaunting His New Hairstyle Goes Viral

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim posted a video of actor Ram Charan's new look and it took the internet by storm.

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:29 pm

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently savoring the success of the blockbuster movie 'RRR'', appeared in an impromptu video, which has taken the internet by storm.

The 'Magadheera' actor, who will be next seen in a heavy-budget political drama, had hosted multiple parties at his residence, having Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Venkatesh, and others on his guest list.

Cut to the present, where Charan has thrown a unique surprise with a spontaneous video. Aalim Hakim, Charan's hairstylist, posted a video of the actor sporting a new hairstyle.

In the video, Charan is seen sporting a fashionable hairstyle and a well-groomed beard, and he looks dapper. Social media users are currently obsessed with this video, as Charan's makeover with a fashionable and suave appearance has impressed all.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

After the hugely successful 'RRR', Charan was seen in the epic failure 'Acharya'. Up to this point, there hasn't been a comprehensive update on RC15 outside of the formal announcement. So, the fans await the announcement of the first look poster and the title soon.

Charan and actress Kiara Advani are the main characters in Shankar's political drama RC15.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Aalim Hakim Ram Charan New Look Ram Charan RRR RRR Fan Craze Indian Actor South Indian Actor
