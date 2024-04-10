'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy': Here's Everything We Know About Renée Zellweger's Upcoming Rom-Com

Michael Morris is set to direct the forthcoming adaptation of Fielding’s 2013 novel, as announced by him in October 2022. Fielding, the author of the book, will be penning down the script for the upcoming movie so that a level of authenticity is maintained in the narrative. Working Title Films will produce the fourth movie in the franchise, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett at the helm as producers. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will serve as executive producers along with Fielding.