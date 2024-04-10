'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy': Here's Everything We Know About Renée Zellweger's Upcoming Rom-Com

Mark your calendars for Valentine’s Day 2025 already as an official announcement of Renée Zellweger’s return to the silver screen as Bridget Jones has been made. After months of speculation and swirling rumours, the fourth instalment of the beloved Bridget Jones franchise is coming back after nine years.
Titled ‘Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy,’ this upcoming film will adapt Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name. The film is set to bring back familiar faces from the previous films, as well as introduce some new faces to spice up the plot.
While no teaser trailer has been revealed yet, here’s everything we know about the forthcoming romantic-comedy.
Advertisement
Release Date:
The project, backed by Universal, is set to debut on OTT screens through Peacock on Valentine’s Day next year. For audiences internationally, the film will also have a theatrical release, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy it on the silver screens.
Cast:
Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant, the iconic duo who have been attached to the film’s journey from its inception, will be returning for the next movie. Emma Thompson, reprising her role from the third film, joins them alongside Jessica Hynes. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall are among the newcomers joining the cast.
Plot:
As the technological landscape evolves and advances, so does Bridget’s method of penning down her life. In this new instalment, she will confront the modern day’s mortifying communication channels like text messages and tweets. In the upcoming movie, she isn’t only going to be navigating life, work, and troubles as a 51-year-old single mother. So, could a potential new romance with a younger flame be in the cards? Only time will tell.
Advertisement
Crew:
Michael Morris is set to direct the forthcoming adaptation of Fielding’s 2013 novel, as announced by him in October 2022. Fielding, the author of the book, will be penning down the script for the upcoming movie so that a level of authenticity is maintained in the narrative. Working Title Films will produce the fourth movie in the franchise, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett at the helm as producers. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will serve as executive producers along with Fielding.
Are you looking forward to ‘Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy?’ Share your thoughts with us.