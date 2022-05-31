Alia Bhatt: I Am In Ranbir Kapoor's Heart

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married recently and the fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen in ‘Brahmastra’. From the moment the film was announced, everyone was curious about when it will release. Finally, both the release date of the film and its trailer are out.

An event was held on May 31 in Vishakhapatnam where the dates were announced, according to Pinkvilla. However, what caught everyone’s eye was Bhatt’s video expressing her love for the film and Kapoor. Bhatt couldn’t physically attend the event with Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, but she sent a video. The video was played on a big screen wherein she asked the fans to watch the film on September 9.

Bhatt added, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart.”

Director SS Rajamouli, who was also present for the event, came ahead and added that Kapoor is lucky to have Bhatt in his life.

On the professional front, Kapoor has ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’, 'Animal', and an untitled film with filmmaker Luv Ranjan on his lists. ‘Brahmastra’ marks the first collaboration of Bhatt and Kapoor and is directed by Ayan Mukherji. The Dharma Production film will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’ with actress Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, she also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with actor Ranveer Singh.