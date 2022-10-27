Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Ram Setu' witnessed a decent start on its opening day, and minted Rs 15.25 crore on its first day at the box-office. Now on its second day at the box office, the film managed to rake in Rs 26.65 crore, and performed well in mass circuits.

Talking about its business on day 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#RamSetu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] crucial, before the weekend begins… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 26.65 cr. #India biz.”

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The story of the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions, the film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. It is distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Thank God’, which is written and directed by Indra Kumar, minted Rs 8.10 crore on its opening day. Now on its second day at the box-office, the film witnessed a weak business, despite the ongoing holiday period and A-list stars attached to it.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ThankGod hits a rough patch on Day 2… Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 14.10 cr. #India biz.”

The film also has Rakul Preet Singh playing a cop alongside Ajay and Sidharth.