Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Joins Green India Challenge

Salman Khan called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Joins Green India Challenge
Salman Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 12:08 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP and Green India founder J Santosh Kumar, participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0. Khan, who arrived in Hyderabad as part of his film shooting, was accompanied by his film crew and he planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City on Tuesday, said Kumar in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said every person should take up the responsibility of a plantation program and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities such as heavy rain and floods is immense. The only solution to check the loss is promoting plantation, the release quoted the actor as saying.

The actor called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Khan praised Kumar for taking up the plantation program. He said the MP’s endeavor to improve green cover would help safeguard the Earth and future generations. Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said the actor’s initiative to plant saplings would inspire his fans.

Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge (GIC), one of the major green initiatives in the country. As part of the initiative, crores of saplings have been planted.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Go Green Actor Salman Khan Environment J Santosh Kumar Bollywood Green India Challenge 5.0
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W