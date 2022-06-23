Bollywood Star Salman Khan Joins Green India Challenge

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP and Green India founder J Santosh Kumar, participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0. Khan, who arrived in Hyderabad as part of his film shooting, was accompanied by his film crew and he planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City on Tuesday, said Kumar in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said every person should take up the responsibility of a plantation program and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities such as heavy rain and floods is immense. The only solution to check the loss is promoting plantation, the release quoted the actor as saying.

I have accepted #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs garu and I have planted saplings at Ramoji Film City . I request all my fans to perticapate in this challenge to control global warming… pic.twitter.com/JXND8Gk4VY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2022

The actor called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Khan praised Kumar for taking up the plantation program. He said the MP’s endeavor to improve green cover would help safeguard the Earth and future generations. Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said the actor’s initiative to plant saplings would inspire his fans.

Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge (GIC), one of the major green initiatives in the country. As part of the initiative, crores of saplings have been planted.

[With Inputs from PTI]