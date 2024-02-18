Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aditya Narayan Throws Fan's Phone, 'Dangal' Actress Suhani Bhatnagar's Death And More

Here comes the third Sunday of February 2024. Like the other weeks, this week was also filled with lots of news from the entertainment industry. From Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's phone during a concert, Arjun Kapoor joining the cast of 'Singham Again' to Vidya Balan's return as 'OG Manjulika' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', here are the top newsmakers that grabbed the headlines this week.
Top Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week
Advertisement
Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's mobile at a live concert
Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently faced criticism on social media after he was captured throwing a fan's mobile phone during his live performances at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, . In the footage, he was seen singing ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the 2006 hit film ‘Don.’ He was seen snatching the fan's phone, and throwing it into the crowd. Later, in an exclusive statement to Times Now, he said that he has reflected on the unfortunate incident and feels accountable to the “almighty” for his actions. “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all,'' he said.
Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'
Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor was welcomed on board by Rohit Shetty for 'Singham Again'. Arjun will play the villain in the cop drama. He shared a picture of himself covered with blood, and was seen giving a wicked smile. ''Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈#SinghamAgain,'' wrote Arjun as he shared the pic. Ranveer Singh who is Arjun's good friend welcomed him.
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan welcomes Vidya Balan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Kartik Aaryan recently announced the return of OG Vidya Balan to horror comedy franchise. Vidya Balan will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Kartik took to social media to announce the film and the return of Vidya. He wrote, “And its happening 🔥Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan ❤️🔥This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻👻 @BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar (sic).”
Advertisement
'Dangal' actress Suhani Bhatnagar's death
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of a younger Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter in ‘Dangal,’ passed away at the age of 19. Her parents revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called dermatomyositis, for which she was undergoing treatment for the past 10 days. 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra have mourned her demise.
Rajkumar Santoshi's two years imprisonment
On Saturday, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who has been grabbing the news for his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', was sentenced to two years imprisonment by Gujarat's Jamnagar court in a cheque bouncing case. He was found guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. His lawyer later issued a statement where he said that Rajkumar has been granted bail.