Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aditya Narayan Throws Fan's Phone, 'Dangal' Actress Suhani Bhatnagar's Death And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's phone during a concert, Arjun Kapoor joining the cast of 'Singham Again' to Vidya Balan's return as 'OG Manjulika' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', here are the top newsmakers that grabbed the headlines this week.

Garima Das
Garima Das

February 18, 2024

Bollywood newsmakers of the week Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Here comes the third Sunday of February 2024. Like the other weeks, this week was also filled with lots of news from the entertainment industry. From Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's phone during a concert, Arjun Kapoor joining the cast of 'Singham Again' to Vidya Balan's return as 'OG Manjulika' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', here are the top newsmakers that grabbed the headlines this week.

Top Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week

Advertisement

Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's mobile at a live concert

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently faced criticism on social media after he was captured throwing a fan's mobile phone during his live performances at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, . In the footage, he was seen singing ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the 2006 hit film ‘Don.’ He was seen snatching the fan's phone, and throwing it into the crowd. Later, in an exclusive statement to Times Now, he said that he has reflected on the unfortunate incident and feels accountable to the “almighty” for his actions. “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all,'' he said.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor was welcomed on board by Rohit Shetty for 'Singham Again'. Arjun will play the villain in the cop drama. He shared a picture of himself covered with blood, and was seen giving a wicked smile. ''Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈#SinghamAgain,'' wrote Arjun as he shared the pic. Ranveer Singh who is Arjun's good friend welcomed him.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan welcomes Vidya Balan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' 

Kartik Aaryan recently announced the return of OG Vidya Balan to horror comedy franchise.  Vidya Balan will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Kartik took to social media to announce the film and the return of Vidya. He wrote, “And its happening 🔥Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan ❤️‍🔥This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻👻 @BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar (sic).”

Advertisement

'Dangal' actress Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of a younger Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter in ‘Dangal,’ passed away at the age of 19. Her parents revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called dermatomyositis, for which she was undergoing treatment for the past 10 days. 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra have mourned her demise.

Korean Newsmakers of the Week - Instagram/@soow456 , @lalalalisa_m
Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Song Seung-hyun Announces Retirement, LISA To Make Acting Debut And More

BY Pushpangi Raina

Rajkumar Santoshi's two years imprisonment

On Saturday, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who has been grabbing the news for his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', was sentenced to two years imprisonment by Gujarat's Jamnagar court in a cheque bouncing case. He was found guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. His lawyer later issued a statement where he said that Rajkumar has been granted bail.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement