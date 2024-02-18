Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aditya Narayan Throws Fan's Phone, 'Dangal' Actress Suhani Bhatnagar's Death And More

Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's mobile at a live concert

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently faced criticism on social media after he was captured throwing a fan's mobile phone during his live performances at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, . In the footage, he was seen singing ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the 2006 hit film ‘Don.’ He was seen snatching the fan's phone, and throwing it into the crowd. Later, in an exclusive statement to Times Now, he said that he has reflected on the unfortunate incident and feels accountable to the “almighty” for his actions. “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all,'' he said.