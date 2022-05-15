The untimely demise of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left his fans in shock. On social media, his admirers from Bollywood paid him an emotional homage.

The famed cricketer's death stunned not only the people in his country but the entire world. As soon as the news broke, a slew of former Australian teammates and international cricketers went to social media to express their condolences for Symonds' death.

Not just cricketers, but even Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Rahul Bose, and others expressed their sympathies. Have a look at the posts shared by Bollywood celebs:

In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xd4XlDlq8m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 15, 2022

This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds 💔 pic.twitter.com/gu7gDe3PYL — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 15, 2022

Two-time World Cup champion and one of international cricket's most recognisable personalities was killed in a single-car accident in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on Saturday night, according to police. The 46-year-old died at the scene of the accident, according to police.

After legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a heart attack in Thailand in March, Symonds is the second well-known Australian cricketer to pass away in 2022. Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Test matches and 198 One-Day Internationals over his two-decade career. In 2003 and 2007, he was a member of Australia's world-championship teams.

Andrew Symonds has previously been in a renowned Indian reality show presented by Salman Khan. While his time in Bollywood included a scene in 'Patiala House' with Akshay Kumar (2011).