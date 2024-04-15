Art & Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar hit back at trolls who ridiculed them for undergoing plastic surgery.

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar Photo: Harper's Bazaar Arabia
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has never shied away from expressing her opinions and thoughts. While she’s known to be a strong and opinionated, maybe it’s something that runs in the family as her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, is also someone who knows how to hit back at people who accuse her of something she hasn’t supposedly done.

A while ago, the Pednekar sisters jointly posted a reel on Instagram, which featured them engaging in a fun makeup session. However, with the positive comments came the negative, with comments stating that both of them had undergone plastic surgery by the same surgeon.

Take a look at the video:

While many netizens were surprised by the uncanny resemblance between the two, many others criticized them, alleging that they had undergone plastic surgery to garner this similar appearance. One user commented, “This is what happens when we have the same surgeon, we can’t differentiate both of them.” In response, Samiksha wrote, “Or maybe the same parents?”

A second one commented under the post, “Life in plastic it’s so fantastic” with a laughing emoticon. The internet personality was quick to react, saying, “What plastic?” With such comebacks, Samiksha seems to have shut down any and all rumours of the her and her sister getting a surgery done.

On the bright side, there were some fans who said that they looked similar (in a positive way) and called them beautiful.

The actress and her lawyer sister bear such a strong resemblance to each other that it’s difficult to tell them apart in the first-look, with many frequently mistaking them for twins. However, in a past interview, the ‘Bhakshak’ actress clarified to ETimes, “Contrary to what many think, we are not twins. We are sisters, and, according to some people, we look very similar, though we don’t think so. But she is my best friend and as we are growing up, I feel our relationship is just growing thicker.”

