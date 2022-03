In its first week of release actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's ‘Bheemla Nayak’ has made a good collection at the box office. The outmovie is not just doing great in India but in the USA as well. The film’s box office collection has reached Rs.170 crore and counting.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is directed by Saagar K Chandra, was released on February 25. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is inching close to the Rs 200 crore mark. His tweet read, "#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office Day 1 - 61.24 cr, Day 2 - 32.51 cr, Day 3 - 34.63 cr, Day 4 - 13.70 cr, Day 5 - 15.35 cr, Day 6 - 8.10 cr, Day 7 - 5.21 cr, Total - 170.74 cr ."

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 61.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 32.51 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 34.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.70 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.35 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 8.10 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 5.21 cr

Total - ₹ 170.74 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 4, 2022

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is the official Telugu film remake of the Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.