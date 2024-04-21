'Bhagya Lakshmi's Maera Misshra Reveals How Boyfriend Rajul Yadav Proposed To Her

Popular television actress Maera Misshra, best known for her role as Malishka Bedi Oberoi in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, is set to get engaged to Rajul Yadav. The couple dated for a year and have now decided to take the next step in their relationship. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about how Yadav proposed to her.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Maera Misshra mentioned that Rajul Yadav had proposed to her on Valentine’s Day this year. She mentioned that she was expecting the proposal since they had been together for a year. She said, “It was very random. He proposed to me when he was in Mumbai, this Valentine's Day. I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, as we'd already spent a year with each other. I was hoping for the same. After spending time with him on Valentine's Day, I told him that as that special day passed by, I hoped that he'd pop the big question. Even when I told him that, he acted innocent and told me that he was sorry for letting me down and not figuring out my feelings on his own.”
Advertisement
The actor continued, “After a while, he stood up, removed a box of ring, and knelt to propose. He said, 'How can I let you down?' I was flabbergasted and was surprised. I took a while to grasp what just happened. He was like, 'Arey at least say yes' and then I accepted the proposal.”
Talking about her engagement, she said, “Along with excitement, there's nervousness as well. It is not like a sequence from daily soap, it is happening in real life. There's a lot of difference between reels and real-life events.”
Misshra revealed that she will be getting engaged on April 25 in Delhi.