'Bhagya Lakshmi's Maera Misshra Reveals How Boyfriend Rajul Yadav Proposed To Her

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Maera Misshra mentioned that Rajul Yadav had proposed to her on Valentine’s Day this year. She mentioned that she was expecting the proposal since they had been together for a year. She said, “It was very random. He proposed to me when he was in Mumbai, this Valentine's Day. I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, as we'd already spent a year with each other. I was hoping for the same. After spending time with him on Valentine's Day, I told him that as that special day passed by, I hoped that he'd pop the big question. Even when I told him that, he acted innocent and told me that he was sorry for letting me down and not figuring out my feelings on his own.”