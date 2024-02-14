'Bhagya Lakshmi': 'Mom' Aishwarya Khare Excited To Share Screen Space With A Child

Actress Aishwarya Khare has opened up on the transition that her character undergoes in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi' after a seven-year leap, saying it will add an exciting new dimension, as she will embrace the role of a mother for the first time in her career.

The show revolves around Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, viewers saw how Lakshmi is presumed dead after the car she was traveling in exploded after falling off a cliff.