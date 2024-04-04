Casting couch or facing sexual assault is not new in the industry; both in Bollywood and television. Earlier, several celebs have opened up about being the victim of casting couch. But some actors faced sexual exploitation outside the industry as well. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor Saanand Verma aka Anokhe Lal Saxena is one such victim. Saanand has made a shocking revelation about facing sexual assault during his childhood. Read on to know for details.